'Misdemeanors are not enough': Families react after school bus driver avoids homicide charge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Six months after a Clarksville-Montgomery County school bus crash that killed two middle school students and injured dozens more, six families have filed a lawsuit against the school district, alleging its lack of oversight contributed to the tragedy.

The lawsuit was filed in Montgomery County Circuit Court Sept. 10. A grand jury declined to indict school bus driver Sabrina Ducksworth on a vehicular homicide charge.

For families whose children survived the March 27 crash, the decision was difficult to accept.

"It's turned our lives upside down," said Xaviel Lugo, whose daughter was on the bus. "Appointments after appointments."

Lugo witnessed the crash unfold through his dashboard camera while driving behind the bus. The recording captured the moment the bus carrying his daughter and 23 classmates crossed the center line and collided head-on with a dump truck.

Six months later, he said, the trauma remains.

"It's still terrifying," Lugo said. "We're not fully healed."

Shareka Washington said memories of that day continue to haunt her family. Her son, Ivy, was among the students on board.

Washington said she is forever grateful to the Lugos, who stopped after the crash and helped pull children from the wreckage.

"It was his birthday," Washington recalled through tears. "That's not something you want to hear. But I'm thankful and blessed he's still here."

The families' lawsuit argues the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System failed to adequately oversee and supervise the operation of the bus and its driver, contributing to the crash and the injuries suffered by students.

Attorney Rocky McElhaney, who represents the families, said they have received little support from the district since the collision.

"Clarksville-Montgomery promised to protect these kids on the front end," McElhaney said. "And once all these injuries occurred, they're not protecting them now. They won't step up and help with medical bills. They're not providing answers."

The lawsuit seeks damages for physical injuries, medical expenses and emotional distress.

For the Lugos, the financial impact has been significant. They said their daughter was flown to a hospital after the crash and they later received a bill for approximately $100,000 for the air ambulance ride alone.

The lawsuit follows a grand jury's decision not to indict Ducksworth on a vehicular homicide charge, a result that some parents say falls short of accountability.

"Misdemeanors are not enough," Washington said.

Xaviel Lugo agreed.

"For them kids, them babies, to see all that ... that's not justice at all," he said.

Although many of the children's physical injuries are healing, parents say the emotional scars remain.

"These kids, all they want is a handout? No," Lugo said. "What these kids want is their life back."

The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System told NewsChannel 5 it does not comment on pending litigation.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com