Missing Boater's Body Found In Tims Ford Lake

6:02 PM, Aug 20, 2018
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. - The body of a missing boater was recovered from Tims Ford Lake.

According to Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency officials, Christopher S. Hale's body was found shortly after 4:45 p.m. Monday. 

TWRA, Franklin County and Coffee County Rescue Squads responded to a 911 call early Sunday morning of a missing boater.

Crews searched the area where witnesses say Mr. Hale was last seen for two days.  A crew using sonar technology located the body and a recovery was made shortly before 5 p.m.

