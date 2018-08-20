Missing Boater's Body Found In Tims Ford Lake

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. - The body of a missing boater was recovered from Tims Ford Lake.

According to Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency officials, Christopher S. Hale's body was found shortly after 4:45 p.m. Monday.

TWRA, Franklin County and Coffee County Rescue Squads responded to a 911 call early Sunday morning of a missing boater.

Crews Search For Missing Boater At Tims Ford Lake

Crews searched the area where witnesses say Mr. Hale was last seen for two days. A crew using sonar technology located the body and a recovery was made shortly before 5 p.m.