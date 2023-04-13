Missing soldier formation flyover honors 101st soldiers killed in training exercise

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Fort Campbell community came together to remember the 9 soldiers who were killed when two Black Hawks crashed during a training exercise.

Those who live in Clarksville see Black Hawks from Fort Campbell frequently. However, Thursday’s flyover was different. It was a missing soldier formation— where one helicopter veers away from the pack— symbolizing the soldiers who died.

"If it were my father that died, I would be extremely touched by that to show that they actually cared,” James Griffith said, “Veterans don’t get the tribute that they need and deserve."

James Griffith and Pat Bourne were boating when they saw the flyover unexpectedly. "I don’t even have words, but the families, the beautiful day, it was awesome," Bourne said.

A special moment for James as his father served in the 101st. “I’m glad to see they’re doing something, glad for the families," Bourne said.

After the flyover, family and friends made their way to F&M Bank Arena for a memorial.

101st Airborne Division Commanding General Joseph ‘JP’ McGee said, "Each of these 9 soldiers were irreplaceable national treasures."

The 9 killed were part of the medevac transport unit. They were known as the ‘angels in the sky’ sent to save soldiers injured on the battlefield.