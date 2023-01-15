MLK Day March in Murfreesboro to go down newly named Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd for first time

MURFRESSBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Monday in Murfreesboro there will be a march in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

It will be a 1.5 mile march and it will go down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for the first time since it was renamed in 2021, formerly known as Mercury Boulevard.

The march was canceled last year due to snow, which is why this is the first year they will get to celebrate the holiday on the newly named road.

Registration and lining up for the march begins at 11:00 a.m. at Central Magnet School on East Main Street.

The march starts at noon going down Middle Tennessee Boulevard, then turns south onto Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and ends at Patterson Park Community Center where there will be a program honoring the Civil Rights leader.

This march has grown to be one of the largest and longest marches in Rutherford County.