MNPD: 15-year-old shoots, kills cousin at Nashville birthday party

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Violence at a birthday party this week left a 31-year-old man dead.

Police say it was his 15-year-old cousin that pulled the trigger.

It all happened on Youngs Lane in Nashville Thursday night.

Police say 15-year-old Darrin Fleming, who was on Juvenile Court probation, was at the party, and his mom wanted him to come home to comply with the terms of probation.

Barrington Moore, Fleming's cousin, went to pick him up and found him hiding in a closet.

The two fought, during which Fleming says he shot his gun. Police say Moore didn't make it.

"It's scary. People always say it can happen anywhere...so it happening that close to where I live, it's...it's a little bit scary," said Brian Clements, who lives in one of the rental homes on the street.

"It's sad," he added. "It's a young kid whose life's changed forever, a man whose life is lost...all the people that were at the party, their lives...all the people that live here, our lives were affected. It affects so many people."

Many online are pouring out their love for Moore, someone they say was a good man who worked with kids and became a leader in the community.

Fleming was charged with criminal homicide and booked at juvenile detention.