MNPD detectives work to identify, find suspects of Bordeaux deadly shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police detectives have asked for the public's help in their effort to identify the gunmen in a shooting in the Bordeaux area of Nashville that killed an innocent bystander and injured three teens.

Detectives believe the gunmen were traveling in a dark sedan, possibly a 2015-2017 black Ford Focus. While at the intersection of Clarksville Pike and Buena Vista Pike the suspects allegedly got out of the car and fired multiple shots at the occupants of a Hyundai Elantra.

Caught in the crossfire was 55-year-old Shirley Crawley, who was in her vehicle next to the Elantra. She was hit by the gunfire and died at the scene.

The 18-year-old female driver of the Elantra and two of her male passengers were also hit by gunfire. Police said she tried to drive to the hospital but crashed at 20th Avenue North and Hayes Street on the way there. She is in critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The two male passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries. And the fourth female passenger was injured in the crash.

WTVF Police investigate scene of a crash involving shooting victims.

Anyone with information about the shooting or who recognizes the suspect vehicle from the surveillance photo above was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.