MNPD officer and Nashville Rescue Mission employee recovering after police say the same suspect shot them

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police have released dash-cam footage showing the moment a man wanted for attempted murder was shot and killed by police during a confrontation on Division Street.

Tadarius Hunt, 29, was accused of opening fire at Nashville Rescue Mission on Lafayette Street Sunday afternoon, shooting an employee multiple times.

On Monday, Metro officers confronted Hunt just blocks away from Division Street, where they got into a shootout.

Division Street is a heavily traveled area with many residents nearby. One woman reported hearing gunshots and witnessing the suspect fleeing from police.

The sight of crime scene tape flapping in the wind wasn't something Hannah Schmidt ever expected to see outside her apartment.

"It's always unsettling to feel like you're not safe in your own home," Schmidt said.

Schmidt was working from home when she heard what she thought were gunshots.

"I went over to my window to see what's going on, and there was someone running across the bridge," Schmidt said.

The man running was Tadarius Hunt, 29, wanted for shooting Nashville Rescue Mission employee Cedrick Wilson multiple times on Sunday. The rescue mission reports that Wilson is in good spirits and continues to recover in the hospital.

Police dash-cam footage shows an officer spotting Hunt on Monday about a mile from the mission, near businesses along Division Street.

In the video, an officer can be heard saying, "Hey buddy, come here." Hunt ignored commands, and backup quickly arrived.

Officer Clayton Lewis pulled up, repeatedly telling Hunt to stop. That's when Hunt pulled out a gun and opened fire—Lewis returned fire.

Hunt went down, and Lewis soon realized he'd been shot in the leg.

In the footage, officers can be heard saying, "Shots fired, shots fired. Are you hit? Are you hit? I think I got hit in the leg. Something hit me in the leg."

"Thankfully, it's just a grazed wound in the leg," MNPD spokesperson Don Aaron said.

Hunt was taken to the hospital but later died.

Officer Lewis is expected to be okay.

Update: Officer Clayton Lewis, a 9-year MNPD veteran, is being treated at the hospital for a graze wound to his leg. He is expected to be discharged today. pic.twitter.com/TUUjpaK5t0 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 12, 2025

Though remnants of the crime scene remain—like the gun Hunt is accused of pulling—Schmidt is grateful she didn't witness the worst of it.

"I'm glad there was a building blocking my view, so I was forced not to see some of it," Schmidt said.

Because this is a fatal police officer-involved shooting, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will investigate the shooting.

