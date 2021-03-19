MNPD officer injured in shootout released from hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police Officer Josh Baker, who was injured during a shootout last week, has been released from the hospital.

We are pleased to say that Officer Josh Baker, wounded last Friday, was discharged today from Vanderbilt University Medical Center and continues to recover. pic.twitter.com/W7Y1dLUVgC — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 19, 2021

MNPD officials say Officer Josh Baker pulled over a black Chevrolet Camaro last Friday. The owner of the vehicle had six outstanding drug warrants. However, the person driving it at the time was not the owner, it was 31-year-old Nika Nicole Holbert.

Baker's bodycam and dashcam video of the traffic stop shows the pair's conversation begin to escalate. Holbert ran from Baker, who attempted to tase Holbert, who then fired shots at the officer. Baker returned fire.

The video shows Holbert speed away in her vehicle. She later crashed at Brick Church Pike and Moorewood Drive. She later died at a local hospital.

Read More:

Police: Metro officer wounded, woman dead after shootout during traffic stop

Officer Josh Baker thought he pulled over a wanted man. So why did he search Nika Holbert's bag?

'He did everything he could.' Chief Drake defends his officer after fatal shootout