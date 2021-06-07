MNPS summer school starts today; 15K students expected to participate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Public Schools launched their largest summer program ever on Monday. More than 15,000 students will participate in the Promising Scholars summer program.

This will be a chance for students to get caught up academically before the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

A Metro Schools spokesperson says the new Promising Scholars summer program offers students who signed up a fun, free and academically enriching experience. Each summer camp will offer a mix of classroom learning – science, technology, art activities, physical activity and more.

The program is being offered to rising kindergarteners through 8th-graders and a half-day for rising 9th- through 12th-graders.

The district’s Coordinator for Extended Learning Makeda Watson says the program will allow students to continue to grow and be challenged academically.

“This will be fun and engaging. It will not look how you might consider summer school or summer programming in the past, this will be an opportunity for them to work on some skills but then also participate in some hands-on activities, and physical activity and then also receiving support from our partners,” said Watson.

The deadline to sign up for the program has passed, but high school students have until the end of the week to sign up for credit recovery. Meals and buses will be provided to students in the summer program, too.