MNPS to offer tutoring, personalized student dashboards to combat learning loss

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As Metro Nashville students head back to school on Tuesday, the district has already announced plans to combat learning loss due to the pandemic.

MNPS Director Dr. Adrienne Battle spoke to NewsChannel 5 last week and said the district has multiple strategies in place, from tutoring to personalized student dashboards.

Battle said they've been working for months to respond to the needs of students. One strategy includes high-dosage tutoring, which Dr. Battle said they're ready to implement for about 7,000 students. She said it will help accelerate their learning progress.

The district is also releasing personalized student dashboards to show where the student is and what they need to do to get on track. Dr. Battle mentioned that the navigator program, which began last year, will continue.

She said students need and deserve to have someone who is paired with small groups of students and reaches out to them individually.

Last week, state education officials released the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) results, which showed that reading, math, and science scores all took a hit. Dr. Battle said she expects to see similar declines in Metro, particularly with regards to literacy and numeracy results.

District level TCAP results are expected to be released by the state on Wednesday.