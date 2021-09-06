Moderna boosters might not be ready by planned roll-out date

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Booster shots are on the way for Americans to keep protecting everyone from COVID-19.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Biden, said Sunday that booster shots for Americans who received Moderna's two-dose COVID-19 vaccine may not be ready by September 20, when the Biden administration said it will begin to roll out the extra shots for vaccinated adults.

Dr. Fauci told CBS News Pfizer will more than likely be the only one approved by the administration’s deadline.

Pfizer has submitted data to federal officials, but Dr. Fauci says there’s insufficient data from Moderna on safety and efficacy right now for boosters.

He says the drug maker is collecting its data to give to the FDA, which will then decide on whether to green-light the third doses of its vaccine.

He says studies are underway about whether Americans could mix the vaccines — getting two doses of Pfizer and one of Moderna, or vice versa and hopes data will be available soon.

Right now, the vaccinated need to stick with the version they received originally.

He adds any delay in offering Moderna's booster after the September 20 roll-out date would amount to "at the most a couple of weeks”.

"As we've said right from the beginning, we're not going to do anything unless it gets the appropriate FDA regulatory approval, and then the recommendation from the advisory committee on immunization practices. Looks like Pfizer has their data in, we hope that Moderna will be able to do it so we can do it simultaneously, but if not, we'll do it sequentially.” Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

If you received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, the CDC is still waiting on more data when it comes to their booster shot.

Those who are high-risk will be eligible for boosters first, and experts say they will be needed about 8 months after you received the second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.