Mom influencers entertain children on snow days

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — So-called mom influencers are entertaining children on social media during a long stretch of no school.

On snow days, being home with three little ones like Zeke, Asher, and Maren can be chaotic.

So school librarian Laura Hartley decided to read to children live on her Instagram account @tnlittles

She wanted to help entertain other children stuck at home due to icy side streets. "It’s been a week for sure,” Hartley said.

She's tuned in to other child-friendly Instagram accounts too. This week she's tuned in to @TNARTYARD @Music_with_Mary and @Havendancetn

Hartley said, “There’s been music classes, art classes, dance classes, and local Instagram accounts that have offered 30 minutes of virtual free time this week that I think have been helping parents get through the week for sure.”

They've done arts and crafts to pass the time. “Zeke helps me out by making out our schedule, keeps us sane so we’re not always stuck in front of the TV, kinda spaces it out, lets them know what’s coming up,” Hartley said.

She also recommends research projects. "It’s a team effort for sure," Hartley said.

If your child wants to tune in, her next live book reading will be Saturday morning at 9:30.