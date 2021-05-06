Mom wants son's murderer arrested ahead of Mother's Day

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ahead of Mother’s Day, a mom wants her son’s murder case in Franklin solved.

For LaToya Floyd, it's been nearly a year of waiting and wondering if her son's killer will be arrested. "It hurts, it makes me angry, because if it was their loved one, I know they would want justice," Floyd said.

Jamarcus Esmon, 26, known as "Ju," was shot and killed in the Edgewood Boulevard community of Franklin nearly a year ago. "We miss him, his daughter misses him. It just hurts," Floyd said.

She's upset no one came forward with information about the shooter. "He was loved, and a lot of people say they love him, I mean I know his family loved him, but a lot of other people be like we loved Ju. I feel like some of them ain’t cooperating," Floyd said.

To help her heal, Floyd has been reaching out to youth about violence. "Even though my heart hurts, and I’m kind of upset at the community, it’s not the kids' fault, and Jamarcus was a forgiving person, and I’m a forgiving person, and I know once an arrest is made, I want to be able to find it in my heart to forgive the person," Floyd said.

In addition, she has started a foundation called "Live Like Ju" in her son’s memory. They plan to have a walk on June 5 to raise awareness about violence.

Hopefully, she will be able to find closure soon. "An arrest isn’t going to bring him back, but it would give me some type of peace because I feel like I’m just fighting a losing battle right now,” Floyd said. “I can’t do nothing for him, I wasn’t here to save him, and it just hurts."

Esmon's daughter is now 4 years old, and he loved to coach football. If you have any information on who killed Esmon, call Franklin Police at 615-791-3237.