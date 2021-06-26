Montgomery Co. shelter over capacity after animal cruelty case

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The director at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control is asking people to consider adopting a dog from the shelter to help alleviate overcrowding issues.

Wednesday, Clarksville police were called to 421 Plum Street for a welfare check on animals on the property. They found six dead animals on the property, and 22 neglected dogs. The homeowners, Terry Mosley and Slyy Malone were charged with animal cruelty and narcotics violations and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

The dogs were transferred to Montgomery County Animal Care and Control (MCACC) where they were examined by a veterinarian. The dogs will stay at the facility until the investigation concludes. However, the influx of 22 dogs put a strain on the shelter that was already at capacity.

"22 dogs is a lot for a shelter our size," said Dave Kaske, Director of MCACC. "We did have to do some moving around and were in contact with local rescues and animal shelters to help."

Employees were forced to get creative and moved kennels into empty hallways and found ways to use every inch of space in the building.

Kaske said the shelter is only equipped to handle 45 dogs at a time and is often filled to capacity. He said the latest case is a reminder of the need for a new, larger facility.

"We are running at full capacity at all times," said Kaske. "All it takes is one small incident for us to go over capacity."

Kaske estimated it would still be around two years until a new shelter would be a reality. They currently have funding to purchase land for a new facility but are struggling to find a location that would be able to serve the entire county.

In the meantime, Kaske is asking people to consider adopting a dog to help make some more room at the shelter. There are currently more than 20 dogs of all sizes and breeds that are available to be adopted. People who are interested in adopting an animal will need to fill out an application. All animals will be spayed or neutered, and receive a rabies shot, microchip and exam.

To see all the dogs and cats available for adoption, and to learn more about MCACC, visit their web page at https://mcgtn.org/animal-control/adoptable-animals

The shelter is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.