More moms could be covered under TennCare if proposed budget passes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More moms in need of postpartum care could be covered under TennCare if lawmakers seal the deal.

At Vanderbilt, Haley Farr and 3-month-old Lea Grace were seen through their TennCare benefit on Tuesday.

"TennCare has really helped me out," Farr said.

As a barber, she didn't have insurance coverage.

"Being a single mom with a baby, health insurance, I feel like, would have been almost impossible for me to pay out of pocket for," Farr said.

Now, Governor Bill Lee wants to expand postpartum benefits to more moms like Farr.

“I feel like I’m able to do self-care for myself — things I may have not been able to do before,” Farr said.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center's Dr. Jessica L. Young said the proposal would also expand care to include a lactation consultant for breastfeeding.

“We know that we have a problem with maternal mortality and morbidity in our state, and so, being able — for people who need it most — to keep their insurance for a year after delivery is really important. We see that — whether it’s a cardiac issue, a substance abuse issue, a mental health issue,” Young said.

It would also provide diapers to TennCare parents.

"She goes through diapers like crazy," Farr said.

TennCare's Chief Medical officer Victor Wu said years ago they began the postpartum pilot program expansion.

"If a mom doesn’t have her own health under control, it will be really hard for her to take care of a child," Wu said.

Wu said the new proposal would change the income limit, which opens the door to more parents.

"We think about 3,000 moms would actually benefit right now, today, from the extension of the postpartum to 12 months; then, an additional 2,500 moms will be served, so about 5,500 or so moms together through that — both the change and the eligibility — and the postpartum extension as well," Wu said.

It will be up to state lawmakers to vote on it.

"As an OBGYN, I think that is critically important," Young said.

If approved, the state would next have to get the federal government to sign off on it too.