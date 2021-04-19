More Nashville neighborhoods to open 'slow streets' today

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Starting Monday, 15 more Nashville neighborhoods will start to open “slow streets.” This initiative addresses neighbors' concerns about speeding and overcrowding in parks and other public spaces.

The program started in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and has become popular. In 2020, Nashville had 21 miles of slow streets during the spring and the fall.

Starting today through May 17, 15 more neighborhoods will open these slow streets.

A slow street or soft road closure is a street where thru traffic is discouraged with barricades and signage. Local traffic, including delivery trucks and transit service, are still permitted to use the street and on-street parking is maintained.

Slow streets are designed to address concerns about speeding, to open up streets for recreation and to relieve overcrowding.

Walk Bike Nashville says slow streets give more people more convenient spaces to get outside, to play and exercise. The Community Engagement Coordinator for Walk Bike Nashville Brenda Perez says slow streets have been a popular and inexpensive way to help neighborhoods create safe spaces, but they're just a temporary solution.

“We also want to encourage people to like advocate for programs like traffic calming, which provides these things like slow streets, and stop signs and speed bumps. So right now traffic calming has .56% of our city’s budget,” Pérez said.

Walk Bike Nashville and Metro Public Works are collecting resident feedback on the Slow Streets program via an online survey.