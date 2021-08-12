More pandemic relief funds available for music venues; here's how to apply

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Small Business Administration (SBA) is giving music venues another opportunity to get some much-needed relief.

Many music venues in Nashville have reopened, but they’re still trying to rebound. Some of these places were closed for abut 15 months before reopening, and a lot of revenue was lost.

Places like The 5 Spot in East Nashville have already received funds from SBA’s Shuttered Venue Operators Grant. Even though they received funds, now, the SBA is opening thing up for venues to apply again for even more aid.

The @SBAgov is giving music venues another chance to get assistance. They’re reopening the Shuttered Venue Operators grant. It’s open to previous applicants too. Also, this gives venues a second chance to prove eligibility. The application closes 8/20https://t.co/5SWHhctjmn pic.twitter.com/W1nMH1aJG7 — Aaron Cantrell (@AaronTheNewsGuy) August 12, 2021

According to SBA, the grant program will be reopened to previous applicants soon. This time, they'll be able to get grants of up to 50% of their original award amounts, which could've been up to $10 million.

The program was set up as part of a larger plan to help businesses hardest hit by the pandemic. The reopening also gives venues a second chance to prove they're eligible for the cash and reverse any prior decisions.

For first time applicants, the window to apply will close on August 20. An exact date hasn't been announced for repeat applicants, but the SBA plans to reopen the grant later this month.

