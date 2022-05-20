More than $14K raised by local organizations during Asian-themed book donation drive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — May is Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and multiple organizations are helping share Asian and Pacific Islander stories in local schools.

The Greater Nashville Chinese Association, API Middle Tennessee and the Nashville Chinese School held a drive for Asian-themed books.

According to API Middle Tennessee, the organizations raised over $14,000 and collected more than 80 API written and illustrated books. The money raised is being given to Metro Nashville Public Schools and Williamson County Schools.

The president of GNCA Christine Lai said the goal of the drive was to help students learn about the history, customs and more of API Americans.

"Part of the marginalization that our community faces is invisibility, so I think it's important, you know that our students and schools be able to see themselves as main characters in their own lives," Executive Director of API Middle Tennessee Joseph Gutierrez said.

This weekend the donations will be presented to the districts during the API Heritage Month Arts Festival.

The festival starts at 11 a.m. on Sunday at Riverside Revival. There will be food, music and performances. It is free and open to the public.