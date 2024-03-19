More than 30 cats and dogs found in jaw-dropping conditions in a Hermitage home. You can help.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A welfare check led to an awful discovery at a home in Hermitage. On Monday, 17 dogs and 16 cats were found in a hoarding situation at the residence on Port Jamaica Court.

It all started when someone made a call to Adult Protective Services which is the state agency for adults with physical or mental limitation. APS asked Metro Police to do a welfare check. The smell of animals, the sound of dogs barking and feces all over the floor is what officers found.

In the video, you will see photos of the jaw-dropping conditions inside the house. It's hard to fathom any person or pet living this way.

Now, the kennels and cages at Metro Animal Care and Control are full because the shelter took in all of the animals.

"When it stretches us how many came in, you know somebody in their home... they're going to have a tough time," said Matthew Peters.

Metro Animal Care and Control tell us some dogs were hungry. Others needed hair cuts because their fur was extremely matted.

Animal control officers wearing masks and gloves rescued more cats on Tuesday after a long night.

None of the animals are ready to be adopted. The cats and dogs that were removed will be up for adoption after visiting with a vet and maybe a quarantine. However, MACC is waiving all of the adoption fees to free up space for the animals that were removed.

"With so many coming in all at once we're going to need some extra space. So, that's why we're asking the community, if you can foster or adopt now might be a great time," Peters said.

Fortunately, MACC makes fostering a pet pretty easy. You will get the food the dog or cat needs as well as any of the medicine he or she could be taking and a contact list if questions come up.

As for the owner of the cats and dogs, animal control officers could end up citing that person. The Davidson County district attorney's office could get involved too.

