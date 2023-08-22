Most Metro school bus drivers and student riders are managing this heat wave without air conditioning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Roughly 50,000 Nashville students ride on school buses without air-conditioning.

According to the district, the buses do have tinted windows to keep direct sunlight from coming through and white roofs to reflect the sunlight. And the smaller buses for students with disabilities do have air conditioning.

But in this heat, some moms are worried about bus drivers who spend seven or eight hours in the sweltering heat.

"So, what if the bus driver has a medical issue?" said Alayshia Cooper. "It don't have to be asthma. It could be whatever the condition is. What if they pass out? Do y'all expect a child to run from the back of the bus and drive a bus. It don't work like that."

Felicia Dotson is one of a number of Metro school bus drivers that gas up and cool down at the Mapco on Dickerson Pike.

She's become such a regular at the convenience store that the sales associates like Alayshia Cooper, Kayla Sweeney and Shawn'a Hatcher have become more like friends.

"What's keeping them cool?" said Kayla Sweeney. "I mean the little windows. They don't do nothing. It isn't giving them any type of air. The bus isn't flying. They don't get on the interstate."

NewsChannel 5 used our infrared thermometer on the bus. It registered temperatures between 91 and 98 degrees.

"I mean there's no age limit on heat strokes," said Shawn'a Hatcher. "There's no age limit on somebody passing out and dehydration."

The district told us it would take at least $10,000 dollars to retrofit each bus with air conditioning.

When we asked if "snow" days could be used when it is hot, a spokesperson said it's not something they've done recently.