Mother and daughter on a mission to help senior citizens find affordable housing

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The lack of affordable housing in Nashville is a concern for many including senior citizens.

Earlier this year, members of the North Park Village Senior Community found out they would have to move out of their homes because the property was sold to a developer.

Many residents left the area because they couldn't find affordable housing nearby.

But on Saturday, they all reunited for the launch of A.W.A.K.E. Nashville. It's a new non-profit with the goal of advocating for the elderly.

The founders of the non-profit are a mother and daughter duo who were inspired to do something after their loved one lost her home.

"My grandmother was impacted by the displacement of the community. But we saw a great need and we just wanted to close the housing gap within Nashville for our seniors and we saw it as a desperate need," co-founder of the non-profit, Danielle Cotton said.

Cotton said A.W.A.K.E. Nashville has partnered with Legacy South to create a funding program to incentive developers to build more independent and affordable living areas for lower-income senior citizens.

Legacy South will provide $200 for every new home they create this year.