Mother Of Burger King Shooting Victim Pens Poem
Son Shot After Tackling Armed Suspect
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The mother of a Burger King manager who was injured in a shooting during an attempted robbery has written a poem honoring her son.
Margaret Smith said her son, 34-year-old Maurice Farris, remained in critical condition Sunday.
Farris was injured when three suspects entered the Burger King on Gallatin Pike North around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, June 11 and tried to commit a robbery.
Farris confronted and tackled one of the suspects, identified as 18-year-old Kenneth L. Jernigan.
Shots were fired, and Jernigan was killed. Farris was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
Jernigan’s two masked accomplices ran from the scene and fled in a small, white SUV.
Smith said she wanted to share the poem she wrote for her son for people to read. You can read it in its entirety below:
My Angel........My Hero.
God sent some Angels.
To watch over my son bedside.
As I look around the room
Their wings spreaded wide.
All the bullets my son has taken.
He still Alive.
A slow process journey he must take.
To heal his painful body.
But God is preparing him.
For the good heart he has.
Saving all of those worker life.
The testimony he will tell.
What a HERO.
And a story he will tell.
I am so glad my son.
Is still Alive.
As a mother.
Going through this journey with faith and prayers l must have.
Seeing my son in so much pain.
I wish I could have trade place. Crying for my son everyday.
Trying to hold them back.
Seeing all the pain my son endure.
Even trying to give up the fight.
I told him he must hold on.
By taken those bullets.
To save his employees life.
Endanger his own life.
Now he is fighting for his life. With all the Angels God has sent.
Spreading their wings.
A protective shield.
I know he gonna be alright.
This poem I wrote......
God said to me.
I am the Healer.
Of your son life........
And he gonna be alright.
Just have faith and prayers.
And you will see.
I am EVERYTHING.
That Maurice needs.