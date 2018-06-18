Mother Of Burger King Shooting Victim Pens Poem

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The mother of a Burger King manager who was injured in a shooting during an attempted robbery has written a poem honoring her son.

Margaret Smith said her son, 34-year-old Maurice Farris, remained in critical condition Sunday.

Farris was injured when three suspects entered the Burger King on Gallatin Pike North around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, June 11 and tried to commit a robbery.

Farris confronted and tackled one of the suspects, identified as 18-year-old Kenneth L. Jernigan.

Shots were fired, and Jernigan was killed. Farris was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Jernigan’s two masked accomplices ran from the scene and fled in a small, white SUV.

Smith said she wanted to share the poem she wrote for her son for people to read. You can read it in its entirety below: