Mother Of Joe Clyde Daniels Arrested, Charged With Child Neglect
6:07 AM, Apr 10, 2018
DICKSON, Tenn. - The mother of a 5-year-old Dickson County boy, who was allegedly murdered by his father, has now also been arrested on a charge of child neglect.
Joseph Ray Daniels was arrested and charged with one count of criminal homicide in the disappearance of his son, Joe Clyde. Court records revealed that the elder Daniels allegedly beat the young boy to death before disposing his body in a rural location.
Officials announced Monday night that Joe Clyde’s mother, 27-year-old Krystal Daniels, was also arrested.
The specifics of her arrest were not known, but the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation apparently found enough probable cause to charge her with one count of aggravated child neglect or endangerment.
A judge also tacked on a staggering bond of $1 million. She was booked into the Dickson County Jail overnight.
Joseph Daniels has allegedly confessed to the crime but has not offered specifics on where to find Joe Clyde’s body. The search for his remains continues later this morning.
The couple has two other children, who remain with other relatives at this time.
Krystal Daniels’ arrest comes as a major development in the case. While there is no indication that she was complicit in the alleged murder or cover-up, reporter Dan Kennedy confirms it is extremely rare for someone to be booked on a $1 million bond for anything less than criminal homicide.