Mother seeks answers after son's death following an altercation with bar security

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A grieving mother is still without answers one month after her son died following an altercation with bar security at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row on Broadway.

The medical examiner said the cause of death is still pending. Meanwhile, Dallas Barrett's mom, Tammy, cries a lot as she wonders why her 22-year-old son died while hanging out with friends. She called him DJ. “He always made people laugh,” Barrett said.

DJ was living with her while he pursued a music career. She was used to him being out late because he worked as a server and was training to be a bouncer downtown.

"When the door was open, I might wake up and have to go to the restroom, and I’d be worried, and I’d text him or call him,” Barrett said. “Now the door stays open because his German shepherd sleeps on the bed because that’s where he normally slept.”

DJ's dog, Thor, would always look out the window for him when he was at work. Thor doesn't know he will never come home.

Tammy Barrett Thor looks out the window for Dallas Barrett who died in downtown Nashville.

Tammy wants to know why DJ died following an altercation with security at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row. Metro's homicide unit is investigating. Barrett said, "I heard reports that he was held down, and he was begging to get up, and they wouldn’t let him up, and he passed away."

A bar spokesperson said they won't be commenting further following the incident. A month ago they noted they’d be conducting an internal investigation. "I just want to know what happened,” Barrett said. “I want justice for him."

Due to being emotionally distraught, Tammy isn't working for a while. She's taking steps to heal.

"It’s almost too much to bear at times. It’s bad enough to know that I’ve cremated my youngest son, my baby, and I don’t know what happened to him," Barrett said.

There are several videos of the incident, but none of them have been released to the public. We reached out to the district attorney’s office, but no word yet on whether charges will be filed.