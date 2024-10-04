Mother seeks justice after 23-year-old daughter's body found in Wilson County home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We first told you about 23-year-old Blanca Guadalupe Berrios Orellana in August.

That's when her mother reported her missing.

We talked to her mother then. She said Blanca was headed to Murfreesboro to see her stepfather.

Three weeks later, Metro Police say they found Blanca's remains at a home on Burnt House Road in Wilson County.

One month later, her mother is still trying to make sense of a world without her daughter.

"I can't explain right now what I'm feeling," said Maria Ines Berrios Orellana.

She describes Blanca as an independent, positive 23-year-old who always checked in on family.

"She was the kind of person who was really social, always making jokes," she explained. "She had dreams of building a house...and having a family."

Overall, Ines hopes for justice for her daughter.

"That wasn't fair what happened with her," she said. "I want the police to tell me the person who did that to her."

Mystery still surrounds what happened to Blanca. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is leading the case and are still not able to share anything about what happened to her, due to an ongoing investigation.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.