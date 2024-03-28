Mother suing Walgreens after an employee apparently shot her 7 times in a parking lot for stealing makeup

EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A pregnant woman who made a bad choice and shoplifted was shot multiple times by an employee and almost lost her unborn baby. That's what her attorneys are claiming in a lawsuit against Walgreens.

It was nearly a year ago that Travonsha Ferguson was apparently followed out of the store at 2500 Gallatin Pike by an employee, and then shot by that employee seven times.

"I would believe the situation of self defense if one shot, but it's impossible to shoot seven times with such accuracy if you've been maced — which he was not," said L. Chris Stewart, her attorney. "We believe it was sprayed at him or in the air when they were surprised — as any pregnant mother would do who gets surprised by somebody running up on them screaming slurs."

On Wednesday, surrounded by lawyers at a Nashville law firm, Travonsha Ferguson rolled up her sleeve and showed a bullet wound on her arm from the shooting in April 2023.

"Ms Ferguson did nothing at all to deserve to be shot this many times. A witness even said it sounded like the full clip was emptied," Stewart said.

Ferguson is one of two women accused of shoplifting cosmetics from the store. She was 27 weeks pregnant at the time.

Because of her injuries, she had to have an emergency C-section just hours after the shooting. Raheem, now 11-months old, weighed less than 2 lbs. and was born with a hole in his heart.

"My daughter did not deserve for this to happen to her," said Shantanica Ferguson, her mother. "It's been a long ride and it's not fair she deserves justice."

Ferguson is suing Walgreens for damages and negligence, including letting an employee use his own handgun at work on a suspected shoplifter.

"That is not your job. That is improper. It is putting your lives in danger, patrons lives in danger. That's not your job. It is the job of Walgreens to make sure they hire proper security and they protect their patrons," Stewart said.

Walgreens is supposed to have a no chase policy when it comes to shoplifters.

A grand jury decided to not indict the employee who shot Ferguson.