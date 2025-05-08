Mother's Day flower prices may rise due to new 10% tariff on imports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With Mother's Day just days away, flower prices could be higher due to a new 10% tariff on imports, leaving florists with a difficult decision: absorb the extra cost or pass it on to customers.

At Rose Hill Flowers on Trousdale Drive, May is their busiest season.

"This is where Santa's helpers put together all the designs for Mother's Day," said Page.

Anna Page, owner of Rose Hill Flowers, explains that this year's floral arrangements may cost more because of the new 10% tariff on imports.

"Like blooming plants come out of Canada. We get our floral foam that we use out of Korea. We get flowers from Thailand and Ecuador," said Page.

According to the Department of Agriculture, 80% of all cut flowers sold in the U.S. are imported.

"Just from Columbia we get over a billion dollars' worth of flowers," said Page.

Page tries to buy local but says it's nearly impossible to rely solely on local sources.

"Sometimes there's a volume issue of not being able to grow enough to support all of us who are doing our best to also practice what we preach and shop local," said Page.

With the new tariffs, florists must decide whether to absorb the extra costs or pass them on to customers. Page has chosen to take the hit herself.

"That's how I've chosen to handle it. It is to absorb as much as we can and not pass it on to the consumer because I keep hoping we will get a resolution on this and make it fair and equitable," said Page.

As tariff uncertainty has florists wondering if prices will wilt or bloom, Page hopes the community will continue to support small local businesses.

"We have to put out a beautiful product and great service, so our customers keep coming back even if it costs a little more bc I have 45 employees depending on me," said Page.

The impact extends beyond just flowers. Page said tariffs are also driving up costs on vases, ceramics, and even ribbon. Additionally, countries like Thailand and Ecuador that already had tariffs in place now have an additional 10% added to those existing tariffs.

Are you planning to buy flowers for Mother's Day? How do tariffs impact your local businesses? Share your thoughts with our reporter at aaron.cantrell@NewsChannel5.com

This story was reported by Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.