Mothers united in grief host walk at Centennial Park to call for an end to gun violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There are no words to describe the pain of losing a child.

But it's a heartache the group Mothers Over Murder knows well.

"This gun violence has got to stop. It done made it to your children's school. It makes it to our neighborhoods," founder, Clemmie Greenlee, said.

She started the group Mothers Over Murder when she lost her son to gun violence back in 2003.

Since then she's helped so many mothers suffering like Sheketa Jenkins who lost her son in March.

"This hurt, it really hurt and a lot of mother is losing a lot of kids," Jenkins said.

Jenkins said the community she's found in the group is helping her heal.

"Don't nobody really care unless it's their family member. But Moms over Murder, they welcomed me in. It's helped me. You know, I'm not fully fulfilled, and I'm probably never going to be this was my first son. Le'Ke was everything," she said.

The moms united in their grief walked Centennial Park to call for peace in our neighborhoods. Many wearing pins and t-shirts immortalizing those they loved and lost.

Organizers said things need to change in the city for violence to decrease and said one place to start is by funding community-based organizations.

This is the first year the group hosted the Mom Walk, but says they'll keep walking year after year for as long as they have to.