Motion for mistrial denied in Casada, Cothren federal corruption trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Judge Eli Richardson has denied a motion for a mistrial in the federal corruption case against former House Speaker Glen Casada and his one-time aide Cade Cothren.

Casada and Cothren are on trial for setting up a company, Phoenix Solutions, and using fake names to get lawmakers to use the company for legislative mail work.

On Tuesday, the prosecution inadvertently played the wrong version of an FBI interview with Casada in which he talks about current Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton not being a fan of Cothren.

In the interview, he claims if Sexton had known Cothren was actually behind Phoenix Solutions, he wouldn't have approved the state contract.

All of the attorneys had agreed not to play that for the jury before the trial and prosecutors told the judge it was an accident.

Cynthia Sherwood, an attorney for Cade Cothren, formally requested a mistrial in the case and on Wednesday, the judge denied the motion.

Judge Richardson stated that several reasons, including that the FBI recording was not “powerfully incriminating.” He stated that as problematic as it was, it wasn't intentional and he doubted how much the jury would have noticed the comment.

