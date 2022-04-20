Motocross riders from around the country raise $350,000 for Humphreys County flood victims

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — This week, construction workers and a national motocross organization are rebuilding the race track at Loretta Lynn's Ranch in Humphreys County.

For four decades, the ranch in Hurricane Mills has hosted an annual motocross competition attended by hundreds of people.

In August 2021, racing had just wrapped up when 17 inches of water fell on Humphreys County. In the months since, members of the racing community donated $350,000 to the 'Racers 4 Waverly' fundraiser for flood victims.

"Our community, our racing community, although they don't get their mail here, they feel ownership here, and we can't forget [that]," said Tim Cotter of MX Sports. "We have to find a way for our racing community to never forget what this community does for us."

The United Way, the Chamber of Commerce, a food pantry and a local church will split the money.

"It's really just a drop in the bucket, but I hope that this money will help people get their lives back together. I hope it will help small businesses... and I hope we can help some of those folks get back on their feet," said Cotter.

The Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship will return to the ranch August 1 to August 6.