WATCH: Humphreys County officials give update on recovery efforts

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Humphreys County officials are expected to provide an update as recovery efforts continue following catastrophic flooding from over the weekend.

The Waverly Department of Public Safety has been updating a list of those who are still considered missing.

At least 22 people - many of the children - were killed when the rising waters tore through Humphreys, Hickman, Houston and Dickson Counties early Saturday morning. The City of Waverly was the hardest hit.

"This is the fourth flooding event that I've been involved in since I've been in city employment over many many years... but this, by far, is the most violent event. This is the first flooding event where we've had a loss of life. So there's a whole different feel about this particular one," Waverly Mayor Buddy Frazier told reporter Aaron Cantrell.

Frazier also said the city's boil water notice is still in effect, adding that water should be strained and boiled for at least five minutes before it's consumed. He said there is an abundant supply of bottled water along Main Street.

Humphreys County flooding event named deadliest flooding event in mid-state. The City of Waverly was the hardest hit. @NC5



“We got to be tough. We got to hang in there. We got to stick together. But we will get through this event.” Waverly Mayor Buddy Frazier pic.twitter.com/rXAXmg5YgU — Aaron Cantrell (@AaronTheNewsGuy) August 24, 2021

"I think people are still in shock, I got to see the area from the air yesterday for the first time, and I was just devastated by the widespread damage that I saw," Frazier said.

According to the police and fire chief, Waverly has lost more in this event than the train explosion in 1978.

The National Weather Service says up to 17 inches of rain fell in Humphreys County in less than 24 hours Saturday, triple the forecast and shattering the Tennessee record for one-day rainfall.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU NEED HELP

If you've been affected by the flooding, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) says a resource page is available here. A help line is also available at 615-338-7404 for flood survivors to request volunteer clean-up assistance.

Humphreys County residents and business owners can also apply for federal disaster assistance.

If your home was severely damaged or destroyed, you can reach out to the American Red Cross for assistance by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

If you are experiencing a mental health emergency, you can call 855-CRISIS-1 (855-274-7471) to speak with a trained mental health professional, 24-hours-a-day, 7-days-a-week. You can also text TN to 741741.

There’s free food and supplies from Dollar General at the Waverly Plaza for people who need it.



The food truck is a bunch of volunteers from a riding club and then employees from DG are manning the station with free supplies. @NC5 pic.twitter.com/9UhH5qZJ4U — Kyle Horan (@KyleHoranNC5) August 24, 2021