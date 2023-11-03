Motorcyclists will fill the streets for the 29th annual Boswell's Harley-Davidson Toy Parade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It is always the true sign of the holiday season starting here in Nashville; Saturday dozens of bikers will participate in the 29th annual Boswell's Harley-Davidson Toy Parade.

The ride is a big fundraiser for Metro Police's Christmas Basket Program — when officers will deliver toys and food on Christmas Eve to families in need.

Motorcyclists can register for the parade starting at 9 a.m. at Bicentennial Park. The ride will start at noon.

The first 500 cyclists to register will receive a free gift, and that goes to show how many are expected to come and fill the streets.

They will ride down Representative John Lewis Way, head down Broadway, and then ride to Scoreboard Nashville for an after party.

Riders are encouraged to donate toys and money.

All riders are welcomed!