MPD Officer identified after shooting, killing suspect inside deli

Murfreesboro Officer on paid administrative leave while TBI investigates
A 44-year-old man attempted a robbery on an armored truck at an ATM and a Jason's Deli on N. Thompson Lane in Murfreesboro Wednesday morning. Then, he was shot and killed by police at the deli.
Posted at 9:51 AM, Nov 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-23 10:51:56-05

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Murfreesboro Police Department has identified the officer who shot and killed a robbery suspect inside a restaurant. Officer Adam Clairborne is on paid administrative leave.

Police say Claiborne, a five year veteran, opened fire on Steven Murphy inside a Jason's Deli after he attempted to rob an armored truck operator at an ATM Wednesday at the Oaks Shopping Mall complex. The 44-year-old died a short time later. Police say at the time of the shooting Murphy was armed with "two large knives." No one else was injured.

