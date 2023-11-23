MPD Officer identified after shooting, killing suspect inside deli

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Murfreesboro Police Department has identified the officer who shot and killed a robbery suspect inside a restaurant. Officer Adam Clairborne is on paid administrative leave.

Police say Claiborne, a five year veteran, opened fire on Steven Murphy inside a Jason's Deli after he attempted to rob an armored truck operator at an ATM Wednesday at the Oaks Shopping Mall complex. The 44-year-old died a short time later. Police say at the time of the shooting Murphy was armed with "two large knives." No one else was injured.