Mt. Juliet holds vigil on eve of one-year mark of Tornado outbreak

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — One year ago began the tumultuous year no one in Middle Tennessee will forget, when tornadoes ripped through the mid-state, killing 25 people.

In Mt. Juliet, three people died. The town held a vigil to help honor those victims, and to help heal.

Brandy Barker was one of the three who passed away in the tornado.

Teresa Mann, who lost her aunt and uncle Donna and Jim Eaton in the tornado attended the vigil.

"We will always miss them," Mann said. "There will always be empty chairs, and they will never be filled."

At the end of the vigil, the city lit three beams of light in honor of the lives lost.