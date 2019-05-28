Mt. Juliet honors 100-year-old World War II veteran

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Across the Midstate, Tennesseans spent Memorial day remembering fallen service members, but this year was a special Memorial Day for a Mt. Juliet World War II veteran.

Crowds gathered to honor Max Anderson, the oldest living vet in Wilson County -- who turned 100-years-old.

He was given a police escort before he was given several proclamations from local leaders, and of course a giant birthday cake.

“I thank every one of you for all the greetings on my birthday, and I just thank the Lord for a hundred years living on earth on this beautiful planet.” - Max Anderson, longest-living veteran in Wilson County. @NC5 pic.twitter.com/i7F32qr6NO — Jason Lamb (@JasonLambNC5) May 27, 2019

"It's wonderful!" Anderson said. "I had no idea there'd be so many people out looking at the parade!"

Anderson will soon celebrate his 75th wedding anniversary to his wife, Flossie.