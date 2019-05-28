Menu

Mt. Juliet honors 100-year-old World War II veteran

Posted: 5:46 AM, May 28, 2019
Updated: 2019-05-28 11:16:42Z
Crowds gathered to honor Max Anderson, the oldest living vet in Wilson County -- who turned 100-years-old on Memorial Day.
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Across the Midstate, Tennesseans spent Memorial day remembering fallen service members, but this year was a special Memorial Day for a Mt. Juliet World War II veteran.

Crowds gathered to honor Max Anderson, the oldest living vet in Wilson County -- who turned 100-years-old.

He was given a police escort before he was given several proclamations from local leaders, and of course a giant birthday cake.

"It's wonderful!" Anderson said. "I had no idea there'd be so many people out looking at the parade!"

Anderson will soon celebrate his 75th wedding anniversary to his wife, Flossie.

