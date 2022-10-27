Mt. Juliet Market Night to highlight local businesses every Thursday through November 17

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mt. Juliet is working to highlight more of its local businesses in the city with its first-ever Market Night, starting Thursday night at Charlie Daniels Park.

The idea to do this came from Sandy Ziegler, owner of Sculpted Slim. She hopes Market Night will become a regular tradition among the residents of Mt. Juliet.

The event will go on every Thursday through November 17th, just in time for everyone to shop early and local for their holiday shopping.

There will be dozens of businesses at the market as well as food trucks and live music.

Ziegler said it is hard for a small business to afford to advertise and meet new customers. Especially if you do not have a storefront or an obvious one from the street. So, she pitched the idea of Market Night to the city of Mt. Juliet, and the city was all in.

"To actually be able to go out in front of the community every week and say, 'hey! here I am! This is what I do. I make candles or I paint', or whatever it is that you do, or you sculpt people slim! It's just an incredible opportunity and I'm super grateful," said Ziegler.

Market Night is from 6 to 9 p.m., and Mt. Juliet is still accepting other local businesses who want to be a part of it in the coming weeks, or when it returns in the spring.