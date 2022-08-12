MTSU alumni contributing to dress clothes closet for students in need

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — When looking for a job, everyone's heard the phrase dress for success.

But for people just starting out in their career, dressing professionally may not be possible financially.

Tucked away in the hallways of Middle Tennessee State University, students find this career closet. Since 2013, it's been a resource for students trying to land their first job.

"You're in school to hopefully get a job upon graduation and so a lot of them don't realize, 'Oh I need a button-up shirt or I need a nice blouse or I need a pair of black slacks that's not leggings' and a lot of them just don't have that," Kristen Janson – assistant director of alumni relations.

But after noticing the shelves were starting to thin out, the alumni office and the career development center decided to team up to restock it once again.

"Especially with the women's clothing, the women's clothing that was very, very low. It was lacking that was the biggest call to action for this project."

A clothing drive they expected to garner a couple of pieces ended up piling up.

"It has been very exciting to see the generosity that is going to help these students that come back in just a little over a week."

If you want to contribute: https://www.mtsu.edu/career/raiders_closet.php