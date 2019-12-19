DONELSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — At the end of December, Grammy-nominated producer Wyshmaster will launch a one-of-a-kind program dedicated to making beats.

"It takes hustle and relationships, I always say that, and you have to have a passion for it," Adam "Wyshmaster" Cherrington said.

The music producer will lead an 8-month beat production and recording arts technology program starting December 30.

"Copyrights, publishing, how not to make the same mistakes I made in the industry," Wyshmaster said.

Wyshmaster is a multi-platinum beatmaker. He's worked with Nelly, Tech N9ne and is behind the beat in The Lonely Island's 'I'm On A Boat.'

He redesigned Remington College's floor plan on Donelson Pike to accommodate the program. He built multiple soundproof rooms to record vocals and track beats. He also put in a songwriting room as a nod to Nashville's music scene.

"It's the vibe room," he said with a smile.

The courses are not just for hip-hop and R&B fans. He has produced pop, EDM and country beats.

"'Old Town Road' was actually a beat that was bought on a website such as mine for $30.00 and that producer ended up blowing up and so did that artist," Wyshmaster explained.

Students can earn a diploma at the end of the program, but Wyshmaster wants them to be career-ready before that.

"Part of my course is setting up things...it's not just this is how to set up a website after school, it's let's do this today."

Learn more about the program and how to enroll on the college's website .