Multiple shots fired during funeral service at a Bordeaux Church, two people injured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people were injured after a shooting inside New Season Church during a funeral service Saturday afternoon.

The service was for Terriana Johnson, the 19-year-old victim of a shooting at Watkins Park on November 14.

While the service was underway, shots were fired from a black Honda Civic. It is not known whether the shots were fired by a single person or multiple people, police say.

Some in attendance at the service were also armed, and there was returned fire after the initial shots. Two people were injured in the exchange — an 18-year-old girl was shot in the leg and a 25-year-old man was shot in the pelvis. Neither injury was life-threatening.

Police said the injuries were likely the result of the drive-by shooters, not the return fire.

Police also said they are still searching for the 17-year-old suspect involved in the shooting that killed Johnson: Alarenta Waters. Though police are still seeking Waters, they say there's no indication that he was involved in the shooting at the funeral service in any way.

Alarenta Waters, 17, is wanted for the 11/14 fatal shooting of Terriana Johnson,19, at Watkins Park on 17th Ave N. A Juvenile Court arrest order charging Waters with criminal homicide has been issued. See Waters or know where he is? Pls📞 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/3UYh2E58UO — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 24, 2022

“Nashville Fire crews were dispatched to 1896 S Hamilton Road for reports of an active aggressor," Nashville Fire Department PIO Kendra Loney said, of how the investigation began. "A caller advised there were multiple shots fired at the New Season Church as a funeral service was taking place and they believed there were at least 2 persons shot inside..."

"NFD crews entered, and one patient was transported from that location to the hospital with a noncritical gunshot injury to the ankle," Loney said.

Police believe the funeral shooting was the result of two factions of people involved in an ongoing conflict.