Murder suspect caught, THP helicopter and spike strip used

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man wanted for the murder of a woman who was shot in her apartment last September was arrested Wednesday after leading law enforcement on an extensive chase.

Ricky Thomas Johnson, 38, has been charged with criminal homicide and evading arrest, according to Metro police.

Johnson is accused of killing 28-year-old Trashai Siske on Sept. 1, 2022 at her apartment on Sealy Drive. Metro police detectives have been working to find and arrest Johnson since Siske's death, identifying him as the primary suspect.

Metro police's TITANS (The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings) unit learned Johnson was driving from Sumner County to Nashville Wednesday, which resulted in an attempted traffic stop on a Honda Accord driven by Johnson on I-40 near the Donelson exit. Metro police say Johnson "pulled over briefly before speeding away."

Metro police detectives did not pursue Johnson as he sped away, but a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter relayed information to Metro officers that the Honda was headed towards the intersection of Moormans Arm Road and Buena Vista Pike. A spike strip was deployed near the intersection, which caused Johnson to crash into an embankment after losing control of the vehicle.

The THP helicopter followed Johnson overhead as he ran from the vehicle and attempted to hide in the backyard of a home on Boatner Drive. Johnson was arrested with the assistance of a K-9 team.

Johnson is being held in the Davidson County Detention Center on $503,500 bond.

