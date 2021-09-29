Murfreesboro City Schools extends mask mandate through November

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The mask mandate for Murfreesboro City Schools will continue through at least mid-November.

The school board voted Tuesday night to extend the mandate through Nov. 10.

The MCS school board voted tonight to continue masks mandates with a parent opt out option thru November 10. Parents who have previously completed the mask opt out form will not be required to complete the form again. — MCS Communications (@MCScommunicates) September 29, 2021

Parents do have the choice to opt out of the mandate due to Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order. The district said parents who previously completed the opt-out form, do not need to do it again.

Murfreesboro City Schools began requiring masks back in August due to the rising cases of COVID-19.