Murfreesboro City Schools extends mask mandate through November

Claire Kopsky
Posted at 9:27 AM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 10:27:51-04

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The mask mandate for Murfreesboro City Schools will continue through at least mid-November.

The school board voted Tuesday night to extend the mandate through Nov. 10.

Parents do have the choice to opt out of the mandate due to Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order. The district said parents who previously completed the opt-out form, do not need to do it again.

Murfreesboro City Schools began requiring masks back in August due to the rising cases of COVID-19.

