Murfreesboro farm survived by five generations of Black farmers

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a country where less than 2% of farmers are Black, James Butler Jr. and his family made a name for themselves in Rutherford County.

The Butler family farm, boasting 100 years of agricultural production, goes back five generations.

James said the family legacy goes back to 1863, when his great, great grandfather Joseph Butler, an emancipated slave from North Carolina, bought farmland.

He explains his great grandfather Perry Butler succeeded Joseph, who then passed down the trade to his grandfather.

His dad James Butler then inherited the farm before James Butler Jr. took over and runs it today.

"My grandfather and my great grandfather made names for themselves in the community, so we want our people to be connected to this place and know a little about the history so they might be inspired, encouraged to know all things are possible," said James.

He says not only did they grow their acreage and their passion, but his ancestors uplifted voting rights, promoted education, and grew in faith.

"Despite all the challenges, I think what's so inspiring, the lesson is, we persevered," he added.

James says with an impending food desert, not only is the work more important than ever but it always brings him back to his roots.

"You know, I hope granddad would be proud," he said.

He hopes the next generation will carry on the tradition.

"I'm working on my kids, and my sisters are working on [her] kids, we'll make them feel guilty and they'll continue," he laughed.

The Butler family owns about 58 acres of land, complete with cows, goats and chickens, in both Rutherford and Bedford Counties.