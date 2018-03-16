Fair
HI: 67°
LO: 46°
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Four women have been reported missing in less than four weeks in Murfreesboro, but police say, contrary to online theories, they have not been linked to human trafficking.
Beginning on February 17, Murfreesboro Police announced an investigation into the killing of 23-year-old Blair Yvonne Alexander.
"She's not a random crime victim. There is a connection between her and her killer," Murfreesboro Officer Amy Norville explained.
Just more than a week later, another female body was found. Carol Brandon, 65, was reported missing the day before.
"That one, no foul play has shown in the investigation," Norville said.
Then, on March, 4 a woman walked into a convenience store asking for help, saying she'd been beaten and assaulted.
"Initially that night she made comments that would lead one to thinks she was being trafficked," said Norville.
However, officers later learned she was with her alleged assaulter consensually.
The most recent case involves a missing 17-year-old, Molly Spies, which has prompted online comments, stories and conspiracies of human trafficking which link all of these cases together.
"That can detract resources away from working the actual case. It can sometimes generate false leads which causes our detectives to chase down dead end leads," said Norville.
While these cases are not, in any way, connected to human trafficking, Norville said it does happen and she encouraged women everywhere to be alert and on the lookout.
However, when it comes to sharing or posting stories, knowledge is power.
"If you don't know for a fact its true, don't share it," she said.
Officers put out information on the missing 17-year-old because she has heart condition and they're worried about her health.