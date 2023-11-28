Murfreesboro suspects accused of stabbing a homeless man multiple times caught

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three Murfreesboro stabbing suspects are in custody after several days on the run. They’re accused of brutally attacking a homeless man, beating and stabbing him multiple times.

Police say the victim is a unhoused man and was attacked in the parking lot of Kelton’s Hardware and Pet store on Old Fort Parkway on Black Friday.

"They ran up behind him and tackled him. They kicked him and punched him, then stabbed him multiple times. The victim managed to crawl his way to the front door where he collapsed," Murfreesboro Police Department PIO Larry Flowers said.

Flowers said 2 out of the 3 suspects are under 18. They were able to catch them with the help of their automatic License Plate Readers. They also got assistance from the Clarksville Police Department, after a brief police chase Tuesday afternoon. See the suspects in the above video.

"We're trying to investigate was this man targeted or was it a random crime?" Flowers explained.

Police are still waiting to hear from the victim on what exactly happened. They’re reminding shoppers to be safe as they’re out this holiday season

"You have stores and restaurants, so you have a lot of people in that area. Just make sure that you know your surroundings. Also, take a look around before you enter your car," Flowers said.

Flowers hopes with the suspects in custody and the victim out of surgery, they’ll be able to get to the bottom of the attack.

"It doesn't matter if he’s unsheltered or living in a house, nobody deserves to undergo what he underwent," Flowers said.

Kelton’s did release a statement wishing the victim a speedy recovery and thanking law enforcement.

The adult suspect is in the Montgomery County Jail on attempted first degree murder charges.

The two juveniles will head to the Rutherford Juvenile Detention Center where petitions for attempted first degree murder will be served.