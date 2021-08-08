Music City Grand Prix brings big crowd to downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 100,000 people gathered downtown for the Music City Grand Prix.

The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation (NCVC) expects to see more than $20 million spent on downtown businesses.

"I'm into formula 1 cars and IndyCars so this is great and definitely the weekend for me," said racing fan Nick Vulcano.

At 4:30 p.m. Sunday 27 cars took on the streets of downtown Nashville.

Sunday’s big two-mile race will travel from Nissan over the river and into SoBro area.

The cars will go more than 170 mph, zipping through the streets near Nissan stadium and over the Cumberland River using the Korean Veterans Bridge.

"I'm a huge IndyCar fan," said Renee Linbille from Indianapolis, "Nashville is one of our favorite places anyways to come visit and just hang out downtown but the fact you have Indycar here is so much fun and I love the racing over the body of water and the bridge, it’s exciting!"

Along with racing, fans got to see big name artists take the state for performances.

Sunday night ended with the Grand Ol' Opry at the track with artists including Justin Moore and Riley Green.