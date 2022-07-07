NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thirty days before the main event, construction is about to hit overdrive near Nissan Stadium where crews are setting up for the 2022 Music City Grand Prix weekend.

Last year, the inaugural event drew a crowd of more than 100,000 people. This year's race weekend begins Thursday, August 4 and culminates Sunday August 7 with the Indycar Big Machine Music City Grand Prix.

NewsChannel 5's Carrie Sharp talked one-on-one with race president Chris Parker, who says his team learned a lot last year and are working hard to make this race a summertime staple.

"If you look at CMA Fest in June, fireworks in July and the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in August, this should be synonymous with summertime in Nashville," said Parker.

One big change this year which should keep things moving better in the race: all restarts will happen at the long straightaway as racers exit the Korean Veterans Bridge and toward turn nine. As for the track itself, which takes competitors around Nissan Stadium and over the Cumberland River, only some minor tweaks have been made like improving transitions on the bridge and widening some corners.

This year's races are not only by land, but also by water.

The Pro Watercross National Tour is coming to the Cumberland River with jet ski competitions taking place on Friday and Saturday. Music will also be a major part of race weekend.

Tim McGraw will perform Saturday night, while Brantley Gilbert and Carly Pearce are slated to headline the "Grand Ole Prix" on Sunday.

Tickets are available now on the Music City Grand Prix website.