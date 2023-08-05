Music City Miles and Memories honors fallen service members ahead of Grand Prix.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Saturday is about to be a busy day of racing ahead of Sunday's Music City Grand Prix, but before the racecars hit the track, people will be on it on foot for the Music City Miles and Memories honoring fallen service members. Many will be wearing the names of the fallen heroes in their lives.

The race is a little over 2 miles long. It starts and finishes at the intersection of 1st Avenue South and Korean Veterans Boulevard.

People who registered are welcome to run, walk, cycle, or wear their military gear in a "Ruck March" around the race course.

Registration closed a couple of days ago so there is no day-of signup.

It is from 7 to 8 a.m. right before the cars hit the track. People involved have to promptly be off the track by 8:15 a.m., to be out of the way of the cars safely.

All proceeds for this event go towards Miles and Memories to continue to host events and find different ways to honor our fallen service members.