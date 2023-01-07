Music community questions tactics used in confrontation that led to Grammy winner Mark Capps' death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The odds of being struck by lightning or dying in an airplane crash are low.

And still, musician Michael Spriggs, said he would believe that over the reality he's living in now.

"It's so unbelievable that this could happen. I mean, I was in tears yesterday for two hours, going OK how do I deal with this," Spriggs said.

His long-time friend and at one point chief engineer Mark Capps was shot and killed by an MNPD SWAT officer.

"I mean that guy was so gentle, so kind. I can't even imagine him having a cross word with anybody, and I worked with the guy for over 30 years," Spriggs said.

Police said arrest warrants were issued against Capps after he held his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint and threatened to kill them if they called anyone.

They got away after Capps fell asleep and went to the Hermitage police precinct for help.

Hours later, SWAT officers were at his door serving those warrants.

A Hermitage man wanted on outstanding aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault charges was fatally wounded by a SWAT officer Thursday afternoon after he suddenly opened the front door of his home armed with a pistol. More here: https://t.co/iPeGjcyGMg — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 6, 2023

The confrontation lasted seconds and ended with Capps dying.

"It all happens this fast — he goes let me see your hands, let me see your hands, bang, bang, bang," Spriggs said.

Spriggs said Capps was well known in the music scene in Nashville. He worked with country and gospel artists including Brooks and Dunn, the Chicks, Alabama, and more.

Friends said they want to know if any de-escalation tactics were used.

As the TBI and Metro Nashville Community Oversight continues to investigate the incident, Spriggs said he knows he has to resign himself to the truth.

"It's done. And it cannot be undone. We won't be able to make any more records with Mark. It's not going to happen. We're not going to have that magic anymore. That's gone. All of that experience is gone."