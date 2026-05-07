After losing her son, this woman honors his memory by filling blessing boxes throughout the community

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WTVF) — In Lawrenceburg, Ashley Hagan is transforming personal tragedy into hope for others.

After losing her young son on Mother’s Day, she now honors his memory by filling blessing boxes throughout the community with food and essentials for families in need.

That’s why Ashley Hagan is this week’s My Hero.

Thanks to Bart Durham Injury Law, they will donate $250 to Ashley's choice of charity, which is Butterfly Foundation.

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at myhero@newschannel5.com.