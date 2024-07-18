Camp creates joy for special needs adults

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two weeks ago, I introduced you to Camp Marc in Dover, Tennessee through still pictures. Well, we were so moved by their mission, Photojournalist Dan Blommel and I had to go check it out.

Nonprofit serves mentally and physically challenged children at Camp MARC

You've heard of a happy camper, but these are the happiest campers!

Camp Marc is held at the Brandon Springs group camp surrounded by the peaceful, natural beauty of Land between the Lakes in Dover, Tennessee.

Wally Braem was only 13 when he joined the counselor team.

"You will not get more unconditional love any place else but here the hugs the smiles, its where its at," said Braem.

Everyone who comes is hooked. The campers rotate from outside to inside for even more daily activities.

Camp Marc: Where you find the thrill of adventure, the beauty of friendship and a sense of belonging.

